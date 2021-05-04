AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

