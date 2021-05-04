AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 14,058 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 113,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

