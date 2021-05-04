Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 181,785 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000.

BATS DIVO opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

