Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.00). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

