Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.34. Envista reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Envista by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

