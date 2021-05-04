Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report $24.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.60 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $123.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.60 million to $130.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $192.43 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $223.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 35,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,606. The company has a market capitalization of $367.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

