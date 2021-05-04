Analysts Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. J2 Global reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCOM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,390. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

