Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Million

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $1.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.73. 844,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $432.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

