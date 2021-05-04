Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 210,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 146,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

