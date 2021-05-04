Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

V.F. stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,372. V.F. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -692.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.