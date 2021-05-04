Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $559.16 Million

Brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $559.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.22 million to $565.53 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 111.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.66. The stock had a trading volume of 498,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,021. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,990.93 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.63 and its 200 day moving average is $278.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

