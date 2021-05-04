Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

Shares of EQIX opened at $711.05 on Monday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

