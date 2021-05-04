Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hercules Capital (HTGC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC):

5/3/2021 – Hercules Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hercules Capital have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected robust new commitments, a decline in total investment income and higher expenses. Driven by the expectations of growing demand for customized financing, the company’s top line is likely to improve in the quarters ahead. Its steady capital deployment activities seem sustainable, backed by its solid balance sheet position. Moreover, Hercules Capital remains well-positioned for growth based on its strong liquidity position. However, as the company continues to undertake efforts to improve originations, expenses are anticipated to remain elevated. Higher costs will hurt the bottom line. Continued regulatory constraints amid the current economic mayhem pose a challenge. Further, lack of global diversification makes us apprehensive.”

5/3/2021 – Hercules Capital is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Hercules Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Hercules Capital is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Hercules Capital is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Hercules Capital is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Hercules Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

