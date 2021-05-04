Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $93.18

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.68. 2,066,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,450. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in American Electric Power by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

