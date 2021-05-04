Analysts Set Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target at $115.25

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several brokerages have commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Cree by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Cree stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.07. 2,046,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

