Analysts Set Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target at $12.75

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

KDMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.