Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 205.20

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.20 ($2.68).

MNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.11) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 213.50 ($2.79). 6,801,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.82. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 108.90 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.