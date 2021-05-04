Analysts Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target at $19.39

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in SciPlay by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,604. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

