Analyzing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 2.06 $6.89 million N/A N/A Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.85 $5.02 million N/A N/A

Westbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A Commercial National Financial 20.66% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westbury Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

