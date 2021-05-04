Analyzing Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and Gene Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $75.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.09%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Gene Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 264.84 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -28.17 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

