Anchor Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $16,267.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00866718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,488.57 or 0.10057349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00044508 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

