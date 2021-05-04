Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.0 days.

ANDHF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

OTCMKTS:ANDHF remained flat at $$29.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

