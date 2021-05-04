Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,075 shares of company stock worth $6,533,093.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Angion Biomedica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

