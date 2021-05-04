Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $70.58. 38,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,778. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.83, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,894 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
