Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $70.58. 38,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,778. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.83, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,894 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

