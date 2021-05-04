ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,181 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.26% of ANSYS worth $76,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded down $12.74 on Tuesday, reaching $348.81. 6,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,234. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.56.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

