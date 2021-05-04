Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.67.

AON traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $254.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.05.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

