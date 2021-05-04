APA (APA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect APA to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect APA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

