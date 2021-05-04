Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will report $137.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.23 million and the lowest is $129.14 million. Aphria reported sales of $109.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $509.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.59 million to $531.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $656.01 million, with estimates ranging from $599.78 million to $730.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aphria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 601,596 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $7,227,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

