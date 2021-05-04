apM Coin (APM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $595,551.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. apM Coin has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $595,551.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.72 or 0.00873979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.18 or 0.10120977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00044449 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

