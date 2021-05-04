Appian (APPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.98 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

