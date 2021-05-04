Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 million-$2.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APDN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

