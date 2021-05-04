AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Shares of ATR opened at $152.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $153.20.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

