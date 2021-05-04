Aptiv (APTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. Aptiv has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

