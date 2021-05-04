APY.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $37.08 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $37.08 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00270283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.01163174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00738180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.33 or 0.99701374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

