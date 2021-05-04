Arbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,592 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 3.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 743.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 699,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $129,014,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

