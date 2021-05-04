Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lifted to Buy at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

