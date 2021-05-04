Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Argo Group International stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

