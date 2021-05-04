Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New $39.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Aritzia alerts:

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $25.24 on Monday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.