Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,861 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 265.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

