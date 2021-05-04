Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $159,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $63,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $299,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 239.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

