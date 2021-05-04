Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.00%.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

