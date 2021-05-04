Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 45,920.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $1,866,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $677.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $684.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $635.64 and a 200 day moving average of $632.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

