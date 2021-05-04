Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

