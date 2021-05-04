Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $119.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

