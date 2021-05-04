Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 59,427 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,427 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,395.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,201.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,928.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.