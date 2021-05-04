Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,802 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $90,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BURL opened at $326.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.66 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $331.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

