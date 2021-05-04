Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,698 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $48,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

