Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 253,784 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,784 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.07% of Brinker International worth $34,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,252 shares of company stock worth $19,799,169. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

