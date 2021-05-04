Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 26,433 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,440.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,390.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,153.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

