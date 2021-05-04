Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 61,292 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,292 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.55% of Elastic worth $54,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,159,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

